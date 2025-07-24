Pokémon announces major franchise-wide updates for fans worldwide

The Pokémon Company’s latest Pokémon Presents delivered a chain of updates across games, animation, and real-world experiences, setting the stage for a busy few years for fans worldwide.

The Pokémon Company chief operating officer Takato Utsunomiya, led the announcements, covering everything from the long-awaited Pokémon Legends: Z-A to a surprise new puzzle title, and even announced a stop-motion series of the franchise from UK animation studio Aardman.

The spotlight was on upcoming game title Pokémon Legends: Z-A, the next entry in the open-world series, set in the familiar Lumiose City. Mega Evolution makes a major comeback with Mega Dragonite, while new characters, rivals, and gameplay systems were also teased. The game will launch in both standard and Nintendo Switch 2 editions. A physical preorder bonus features the Pokemon Ralts holding a Gardevoirite, allowing players to Mega Evolve it into Gardevoir early in-game.

Set to launch in 2026, another game title from the franchise Pokémon Champions promises action-packed battles with three different battle modes and two formats. Players can build and customise their teams to match unique strategies.

Another game title added to the roster is Pokémon Friends. It is a cosy puzzle and crafting game now available on Switch, iOS and Android. Players are required to complete daily puzzles, collect yarn, and create plush Pokémon to decorate their in-game homes or gift it to the other characters.

In a major animation reveal, Pokémon announced a collaboration with the studio Aardman. Its work includes Wallace & Gromit and Shaun the Sheep. The new stop-motion animated series titled Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu arrives in 2027 and promises Aardman’s signature humour and storytelling. Peter Lord, co-founder and creative director of Aardman, appeared during the showcase to announce the project.

Meanwhile, Pokémon Concierge returns to Netflix on 4 September 2025 with new episodes of the relaxing stop-motion series set at a Pokémon resort.

Pokémon World Championships head to California

The 2025 Pokémon World Championships are set for Anaheim, California, a tournament slated from 15 to 17 August. Players will be battling in games like Pokémon Scarlet, Violet, Pokémon Go, Pokémon Unite, and the Pokémon trading card game. A new championship arena was teased for the finals, alongside a special promo card—Paradise Resort—for competitors.

Attendees will receive a special digital code to unlock the Pokemon Toedscool in-game, with more surprises in store for fans watching online.

More updates

Along with these updates another one added to the announcements is that Mega Evolution is making a comeback in the Pokémon TCG. A new expansion will feature stunning cards like Mega Lucario ex, Mega Gardevoir ex, and Mega Kangaskhan ex. Fans also got a first look at Bulbasaur and Ivysaur illustration rare cards and a special Mega Venusaur ex card.

A real-world Pokémon attraction, PokéPark Kanto, was revealed for Japan’s Yomiuriland amusement park. Announced by The Pokémon Company chief creative fellow Junichi Masuda, the park will include Pokémon Forest and Sedge Town—two themed zones where visitors can encounter Pokémon in natural and urban-style environments. Ticket sales for the park will begin in late 2025, with the opening scheduled for early 2026.

With the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet received a free performance upgrade with smoother gameplay and enhanced visuals. New in-game events include Tera Raid Battles, mass outbreaks, and special tracksuit items available through a mystery gift that can be availed using the codes “STRACKSU1T” for Scarlet and “VTrackSu1T” for Violet.

In Pokémon Go, Eternatus debuts during Go Fest 2025: Max Finale from 23 to 24 August. Players can also redeem the promo code “GoFestMax” for a special Gigantamax encounter.

Pokémon Masters EX added a new sync pair—Carmine & Sinistcha—on 28 July, with players receiving 3,000 gems on login.

In Pokémon Unite, Latios is available currently, with Latias arriving on 8 August 2025. A new battle mode, electrode volleyball, has also gone live. Players can use the code “Unite0722” for a trial license and platinum emblems.

Pokémon Sleep teased a new research event featuring the iconic trio from the franchise—Raikou, Entei, and Suicune—arriving in September 2025. A new area, Amber Canyon, is also expected to arrive.

Pokémon Café ReMix is set to launch a nautical-themed update on 23 July, featuring Lapras in a sea captain outfit. The event will also introduce seasonal appearances by Alolan Meowth, Totodile, Minccino, and Jigglypuff in summer-themed attire, along with ocean-inspired decorations.

With fresh content across games, trading cards, and now theme parks, Pokémon continues to expand its footprint blending nostalgia with bold new experiences.