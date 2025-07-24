Comic Con India and IICT join hands to power India’s creative future

Comic Con India and IICT teams

In a move that bridges academia and the creative industries, Comic Con India and the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on initiatives across animation, gaming, comics, and extended reality (AVGC-XR). The agreement was signed by IICT board member Ashish Kulkarni, and Comic Con India CEO Shefali Johnson during the inauguration of the IICT-NFDC Campus and the release of the Waves outcome report in Mumbai.

The event was attended by senior government leaders including Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Information & Broadcasting minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting secretary Sanjay Jaju.

Now part of Nodwin Gaming’s growing portfolio of youth-focused IPs, Comic Con India continues to champion original content and homegrown talent.

IICT, a National Centre of Excellence exclusively dedicated to the AVGC-XR sector, was announced in May 2025 by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in collaboration with industry bodies FICCI and CII. Positioned to be a game-changer for India’s creative industries, IICT is envisioned to follow the successful model of India’s prestigious IITs and IIMs, offering world-class education, training, and industry exposure to aspiring students.

This strategic partnership brings together Comic Con India’s legacy of building fan-first platforms for creators with IICT’s national mandate to foster next-generation talent across creative disciplines. The collaboration aims to offer students immersive opportunities to showcase their work, engage with industry leaders, and participate in real-world creative environments.

Key highlights of the MoU include:

Student engagement at Comic Con India events, with a dedicated IICT creative showcase zone.

Masterclasses and guest lectures by industry professionals from the comics, gaming, animation, and XR fields.

Hackathons, design jams, and content showcases to promote original IP development.

Internships and behind-the-scenes learning opportunities for IICT students at Comic Con India.

Initiatives to grow India’s grassroots creator ecosystem, with a focus on youth, fan art, and indie content.

“We are proud to collaborate with IICT as part of the broader AVGC-XR vision for India, and we are excited about the positive impact this partnership will have in nurturing homegrown creative talent—especially in the field of comics. This collaboration is about creating meaningful pathways for IICT students to engage directly with the industry,” Comic Con India CEO Johnson. “Through Comic Con India, students will be able to gain valuable mentorship from leading creators and professionals, connect with the wider pop culture community, enhance their creative skills, and understand the commercial aspects of their craft. We also aim to contribute to building a curriculum that reflects the practical needs of the industry, ensuring students are fully prepared to step confidently into their professional careers.”

“Our goal is to make India a global hub for creative content creation & build the leadership through indigenous intellectual property for AVGC-XR and film making. I believe this partnership perfectly aligns with the government’s AVGC-XR vision of building a globally competitive talent pool, and it will pave the way for Indian creators to make their mark not just nationally but on the world stage. Together with Comic Con India, we look forward to building a vibrant pipeline of storytellers, innovators, creators, publishers, and cultural ambassadors from India, carving the pathways for indigenous IPs using the transmedia eco-system,” said Kulkarni.

According to the FX & Beyond: Shaping India’s AVGC landscape report, India’s AVGC‑XR sector currently represents nearly 20 per cent of the broader media and entertainment industry, with revenues expected to grow from around US$ 3.9 billion in 2023 to US$ 6.8 billion by 2026. The sector is projected to generate over 160,000 new jobs annually, building toward more than two million direct jobs by 2030.

The MoU reflects a shared commitment to nurturing talent, accelerating IP creation, and building a sustainable pipeline of skilled professionals in AVGC-XR fields. Specific programs and activations under the agreement will be announced in the coming months.

