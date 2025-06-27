Games Latest News Mobile

Pokémon Go Fest 2025: India’s Nexus Malls brings adventure-filled experiences

27/06/2025
AnimationXpress Team

Leading augmented reality mobile games by Niantic announced Pokémon Go Fest 2025 in India. 

This is the biggest and the most anticipated event of the year for trainers and Pokémon Go communities worldwide. Elevating the excitement, Niantic is introducing new exciting elements, bonuses, rewards and special Pokémon this year. The festivities will be hosted at Nexus Malls in five major cities, bringing the global celebration to life through safe, high-energy community spaces.

Trainers across India can join millions of trainers from around the world in this two-day long event starting on 28 June 2025 at 10:00 AM to 29 June 2025 till 6:00 PM each day. Filled with special research tasks, exclusive encounters, special and custom Pokémon, new avatars and much more, this is an exciting opportunity for the communities and trainers to catch Pokémon and embark on their Pokémon journey.

As part of the global celebrations, trainers in India can look forward to special surprises at select Nexus Malls across five cities including Nexus Seawoods (Navi Mumbai), Nexus Select CityWalk (Delhi), Nexus Hyderabad (Hyderabad), Nexus Mall Koramangala (Bengaluru), and Nexus Vijaya Mall (Chennai). 

This strategic collaboration with Nexus Malls fosters safe, inclusive, and high-visibility spaces for community engagement. These malls will transform into lively Pokémon Go community hubs, offering trainers the opportunity to connect offline, participate in exclusive activities, and share in the joy of exploration together.

The virtual trainer meetups will be hosted in 26 cities across India, including Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Guwahati, Indore and Kolkata among others.

“Pokémon Go Fest 2025: Global is more than just a virtual event, it’s a celebration of exploration, community, and the spirit of discovery that defines Pokémon Go. With the long-awaited debut of Volcanion, exciting in-game content, and special experiences at Nexus Malls across India, we’re bringing trainers closer together, no matter where they are in the world,” said Niantic India manager Sundarraman Ramalingam.

The Mythical Pokémon Volcanion will make its debut during Pokémon Go Fest 2025: Global, appearing exclusively for ticket-holding trainers on day one of the event. Through a limited-time special research story, trainers will uncover the mysteries of this fire-and water-type Pokémon and earn a chance to encounter Volcanion in Pokémon Go for the very first time. 

“We are excited to partner with Pokémon Go Fest 2025: Global and bring this incredible global experience to our malls across India. At Nexus Malls, we are always looking for ways to create vibrant, engaging spaces where communities can come together,” said Nexus Malls chief marketing officer Nishank Joshi. “Pokémon Go is all about exploration and connection, and our malls are the perfect places to bring those moments to life. This partnership is just the beginning and we look forward to creating many more unique, interactive experiences for our visitors in the future.”

Featuring exclusive field research tasks and bonuses, special Pokémon will appear in rotating habitats during both days of the event providing the trainers ample opportunities to catch them. Additionally, trainers will be able to encounter Shiny Carbink or Shiny Frigibax in the wild for the first time. No trainer should miss out on the chance to add these special Pokémon to their collection.

