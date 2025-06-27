Comics Latest News

Diamond Toons launches Chacha Chaudhary comic on water conservation

27/06/2025
AnimationXpress Team

Diamond Toons has launched a new comic Chacha Chaudhary – Har Ghar Jal, Sabka Haq. The launch of this comic is an innovative effort towards providing insights on the importance of water sustainability and conservation.

The storyline will see the popular Indian comics character Chacha Chaudhary appealing to the citizens to become “Water Warriors” and pledge to save every drop of water for our sustainable future. Chacha Chaudhary, known for his quick wit and timeless wisdom, brings the subject of water sustainability alive through engaging stories that cover themes like water security, pollution, greywater reuse, rainwater harvesting, and community action.

The comic was unveiled in the presence of Government of India’s minister of Jal Shakti C.R. Patil, Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation (DDWS) secretary Ashok K.K. Meena, Jal Jeevan Mission additional secretary and mission director Kamal Kishore Soan. This latest title from Diamond Toons will be available in multiple Indian languages.

Patil said, “As water becomes more accessible in every home, our responsibility to conserve and protect it also increases. Not only adults but also children must understand the importance of water.”

Meena noted, “It is necessary that the public, especially children, be made aware of the importance of water, its economic use, and the need for its conservation. This comic will inspire every woman, man, and child to become more responsible and aware of water conservation.”

Soan shared “This comic book is a creative and engaging tool to spread awareness about water-related issues.Through its illustrations and storytelling, it connects with young minds and helps them understand the seriousness of water conservation in an enjoyable format.”

Diamond Toons director Manish Verma shared, “Asserting that children are the most important stakeholders in bringing about change, it is our collective duty to impart to them the values of water sustainability and safety. Being the biggest influencer among kids and adults alike, Chacha Chaudhary is the perfect medium to outspread this knowledge and promote behavioural change. The comics will be distributed via our 360- degree distribution network involving print, school integration, library programs, animation, outdoor, digital, and social media.”

Diamond Toons has previously conceptualised and published this series of talking comics with titles – Water – Our Right, Value of Water, Water Management, Water Storage Campaign, Conservation of Water, Water Pollution, Save the Earth, and Water is Life.

Follow us on Google News
