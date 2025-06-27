‘Maa’ review: Vishal Furia’s horror flick is heavy on VFX but light on surprise

Our rating: Theek thaak 🤷‍♂️ = passable

After Chhorii and Chhorii 2, director Vishal Furia is back with his line-up of horror cinema with his latest mythological thriller, Maa.

Set in the Indian city of Kolkata, the story centers on a cursed village named Chandrapur, where a family has endured a horrifying legacy as every girl born into their bloodline is brutally killed right after her birth. Four decades later, a descendant defies this terrifying tradition by saving his newborn daughter. But this act of defiance unleashes a greater darkness, drawing the girl back to Chandrapur, the very place her father kept her away from.

In the middle of these events is the protagonist Ambika (played by Kajol), who will defy every obstacle and confront unspeakable evil in order to protect her daughter Shweta (played by Kherin Sharma) from the Duityo, or “demon.” The film draws inspiration from the story of the Hindu goddess Kali, exploring the idea of a mother as a fierce protector. Using mythology as its foundation, Furia blends it with the modern horror demands with a fair share of jumpscares.

At its heart, Maa is a story of good triumphing over evil. The first half seems slow while the second half seems to be rushed. Like many horror stories, it includes familiar moments, such as characters exploring places they were clearly warned to avoid. Shweta follows that same path, and her decision brings danger into their lives. This sets the stage for Ambika to step in, not as a hero, but simply as a mother doing whatever it takes to protect her child.

Where it truly stands out is in its visuals. The VFX work by NY VFXWaala, lead by the VFX creative head Naveen Paul, brings the world of the film to life. From the creepy, dense forests to the eerie creatures and detailed backgrounds, their work adds a layer of atmosphere that keeps the film engaging, even when the plot feels familiar. It’s the visual presentation that really held my attention and gave the film its edge.

Here’s one thing that I noticed – The overall look and the movement of the demon in Maa seems to have been adapted from the hit Netflix series Stranger Things. While the prosthetics and makeup give Maa’s demon a different feel, the resemblance cannot go unnoticed.

Towards the end, the film hints at a sequel and a possible connection with another film from this universe. I couldn’t help but reflect on the cliche trend of relentlessly pursuing cinematic universes. It seems that every other release is crafted with the intention of spawning as a franchise, rather than standing alone as a singular, impactful narrative. And this film is no different.

While Maa delivers its share of supernatural suspense, the plot itself did not make me gasp or want to re-watch it. Furia’s previous film Chhorii was more engaging than Maa. That said, Maa isn’t bad. It has its moments and does some things well. But for someone like me, who is looking for an extraordinary experience, it may not leave a lasting impression or spark much conversation afterward.

Directed by Furia, produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Subbarayan, Maa is presented by Jio Studios & Devgn Films. Apart from Kajol and Sharma, it stars Ronit Boseroy (as Joydev) and Indraneil Sengupta (as Shuvanker).

The film was released in cinemas worldwide on 27 June 2025.

