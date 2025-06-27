Marvel launches preschool series ‘Iron Man and His Awesome Friends’

Marvel is set to introduce its iconic superheroes to a younger audience with Iron Man and His Awesome Friends, a brand-new preschool series premiering 11 August 2025 on Disney Jr. and Disney+.

It will initially air 10 episodes premiering on Disney+ on 11 August 2025 in the U.S and selected international markets. Following its premiere, the show will be available on Disney Jr. on demand from 12 August 2025 and will be released globally over the course of 2025 and 2026.

Ahead of its release, Marvel has dropped a teaser featuring its official theme song titled ‘Totally Awesome’. The theme song of Iron Man and his Awesome Friends is composed and performed by Mark Hoppus. Walt Disney Records has officially released a teaser of the theme song which will be streaming on all major digital platforms from 27 June 2025.

Marvel introduces Iron Man’s new crew

This is not just it. As it gears up for its global release, Marvel will release a batch of animated shorts titled Meet Iron Man and his Awesome Friends. This animated short series will begin premiering on 14 July across Disney Jr, on the official YouTube channel of Disney Jr. Marvel HQ Youtube channel with all 10 shorts available on 15 July on Disney+.

This preview series will show young viewers a first look into the origin stories of the main characters. It also marks the animated debut of the newly introduced Captain America (Sam Wilson), Black Panther (T’Challa), and Iron Spider (Anya Corazon). These characters will join hands with Iron man as his friends to help him take down the powerful foes and even to spend some quality time away from superheroes duties.

Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends show how teamwork, intelligence, and tech can help solve the toughest problems. It shows Tony Stark, Riri Williams and Amadeus Cho working together solving problems, both big and small, and guarding their city. With their high-tech Iron suits, these superheroes take up the big responsibility of saving the planet from any dimensional threat.

The series features Mason Blomberg as Tony Stark (Iron Man), Kapri Ladd as Riri Williams (Ironheart), Aidyn Ahn as Amadeus Cho (Iron Hulk), Tony Hale as Ultron, Vanessa Bayer as Swarm, and Talon Warburton as Absorbing Man.

Produced by Disney Jr. and Marvel Studios in collaboration with Atomic Cartoons, the series comes from Disney Branded Television. Executive producers include Sean Coyle and Harrison Wilcox, with James Eason-Garcia serving as co-executive producer and story editor. Alex Cichon is the supervising producer, Ashley Rideout is the producer, with Michael Dowding as supervising director. The score is composed by Matthew Margeson.