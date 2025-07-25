Netflix unveils trailer for ‘Pokémon Concierge’ new episodes returning this September

The stop-motion animated series Pokémon Concierge is back with brand-new episodes on Netflix, premiering worldwide on 4 September.

Set at the peaceful Pokémon Resort, the story follows Haru, a kind-hearted concierge learning life lessons through her daily encounters with Pokémon guests. The new episodes bring more heart, more Pokémon, and a whole lot of cozy vibes.

In the first four episodes of the series, viewers met Haru, a young woman who left behind a stressful city life and began working at the Pokémon Resort. Surrounded by friendly coworkers and free-spirited Pokémon, she slowly found a sense of calm and began a journey of self-discovery and healing that resonated with fans around the world.

Loved by trainers and critics alike, Pokémon Concierge has earned international acclaim for its charming visuals and heartfelt storytelling, including honours at both the 2024 Annie Awards and 2024 Annecy Awards.

In the newly released trailer for the upcoming episodes, we see a self-assured Haru taking on new challenges at the resort with her loyal sidekick Psyduck by her side. She welcomes new Pokémon guests like Sealeo, Shinx, Luxray, and Arcanine, handling sweet moments and silly surprises with growing confidence. However, things take a turn when Kent (Jacob Bertrand), a mysterious visitor from the city with ties to Haru’s past, shows up with his Arcanine.

The audience will also meet Dan (Craig Lee Thomas), a veteran trainer traveling with his trusty partner Sealeo. With Haru’s big heart, the ever-charming Pokémon, and a soothing island setting, the new episodes of Pokémon Concierge are full of emotion, healing, and that special Pokémon magic trainers love.

The English voice cast included Karen Fukuhara, Imani Hakim, Josh Keaton, Lori Alan, Jacob Bertrand and Craig Lee Thomas. The original (Japanese) voice cast includes Non, Fairouz Ai, Eita Okuno, Yoshiko Watanabe, Keita Machida and Kazuhiro Yamaji.The main theme song: Onomatope Island is done by Tatsuro Yamashita.

Pokémon Concierge is a Dwarf Studios production, directed by Iku Ogawa (dwarf). The concept arts/ character design was done by Tadahiro Uesugi and Harumi Doki took care of the screenplay.