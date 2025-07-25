Former Technicolor India leaders launch Astra Studios with backing from Hombale Group

Biren Ghose (right)

The former senior leadership from Technicolor India companies have launched Astra Studios, an animation, VFX and creative solutions company. Founded by Biren Ghose, RK Chand, Rajarajan Ramakrishnan and Shajy Thomas – who previously worked for the now-shut MPC, The Mill and Technicolor India – Astra Studios is backed by investment from the Hombale Group, along with Perpetual Capital.

The core focus of the studio includes:

Animation for both streaming and theatrical formats

End to end creative solutions for films, series and brand campaigns, including ideation, visualisation, VFX, generative AI solutions and post-production

Development of original character universes and global IPs

Immersive experiences across brands, AR/VR and location-based media

Ghose, the founder of the studio said, “Astra is our launchpad for a creative revolution – a studio purpose-built for the future of content. We are fusing world-class artistry with cutting-edge emerging technologies. We will play in the arena where cinematic brilliance meets next-gen computer graphics. This will redefine how stories are designed, created, shared and experienced. India is at an inflection point in the global content arena, and Astra aims to lead that evolution, creating new jobs while continuing to partner creatives globally.”

The Bengaluru-based Hombale Group has created India’s most successful storytelling franchises including KGF, Salaar and Kantara. Hombale Films founder Vijay Kiragandur said, “We are supporting the vision behind Astra Studios to help grow stories and movie franchises across different platforms using emerging technologies. Astra’s founding team brings a wealth of talent and experience as well as global connectivity and passion for new technology. This will enable the Hombale Group to undertake projects with greater scope and complexity to create powerful new ‘story worlds’ for our franchise fandoms.”

Blending decades of global expertise in creative storytelling, animation, VFX, immersive and experiential media, the Astra leadership team aims to redefine how high-quality content is imagined and produced.

In the first quarter of 2025, Technicolor Group with its four creative units – Mikros, The Mill, MPC, and Technicolor Games ceased operations globally due to severe financial challenges and inability to find investors. Closely afterwards, Technicolor Games, the gaming division of Technicolor Group, S.A., was acquired by global language and AI solutions provider TransPerfect. The global VFX house Rodeo FX acquired Mikros Animation. And most recently in April, India’s Assemblage Entertainment announced the strategic addition of the core leadership team from Mikros India.