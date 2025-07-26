Sony Liv to stream select Esports World Cup matches in India

Esports and gaming company Nodwin Gaming has announced that Indian OTT platform Sony Liv has acquired the Hindi and English language media rights for select matches of the Esports World Cup (EWC) 2025.

Coverage begins with chess in Hindi on 24 July, followed by a Hindi livestream of EWC matches starting 25 July, featuring India’s BGMI team Aryan x TMG Gaming among others. The tournament for the arcade game Tekken will begin on 13 August.

The Hindi-language broadcast will be available exclusively on the Sony Liv app and official website.

Sony Liv will also stream weekly shows, behind-the-scenes content, and player interactions that highlight EWC athletes and teams. These segments are designed to engage both dedicated fans and casual esports viewers. This move comes as part of Nodwin Gaming’s recent partnership with the Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF) to handle media rights and regional distribution across South Asia.

Nodwin Gaming co-founder and managing director Akshat Rathee said, “Our goal is to bring the Esports World Cup to as many passionate fans across South Asia as possible, and this partnership with Sony Liv is a major step in that direction. With both Hindi and premium English content, we are creating a viewing experience that feels personal, immersive, and truly regional.”

The Esports World Cup 2025, organised by EWCF, is set to return to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in summer 2025, featuring the world’s top esports clubs and players across multiple formats. With a record-breaking global prize pool of US$70.45 million (over Rs 600 crore) and an ever-expanding international audience, the tournament continues to raise the bar for competitive gaming worldwide.