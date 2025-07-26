‘Wednesday’ S3 confirmed: New horrors await

The world of Nevermore is about to grow darker, as Netflix officially renewed its hit horror series Wednesday for a third season. Actress Jenna Ortega returns as the titular antihero, with the Addams Family set to embark on even more chilling adventures.

The show’s S1 introduced the audience to the Addams Family and followed Wednesday as she enrolled at the enigmatic Nevermore Academy, a school for outcasts and the magically gifted. As she struggles to master her newly discovered psychic powers, she finds herself entangled in a series of murders and a mystery linked to her parents’ past. By the end of the season, Wednesday finds out that Tyler, the sheriff’s son, is actually Hyde, responsible for the murders. She manages to stop him and save Nevermore Academy. Meanwhile, Xavier, a fellow student and Wednesday’s friend with special powers, grows apart from her.

As Wednesday left the academy for a break, Xavier thoughtfully provided her with a phone to stay in touch. However, the finale left viewers on edge as Wednesday received a cryptic message from a stalker. On the other hand, Tyler begins to show disturbing signs of another Hyde transformation.

The show’s S2 slated to premier in August this year, will unfold darker plots, more layered narratives while keeping the show’s signature dark humour intact. Talking of the upcoming season, the co-creator and showrunner Alfred Gough said, “We think Season 2 is funnier as well!”.

Commenting on the show’s renewal he said, “Television has — and always will be — a team sport. Co-creator and co-showrunner Miles Millar and I have been doing this long enough to know that shows like this don’t come along every day. It’s such an alchemy of writing, directing, acting, crew, streamer, studio, and fans. We remain grateful and excited to continue this journey and tell these stories with all of our partners.”

He further stated, ”Our goal for S3 is the same as it is for every season: to make it the best season of Wednesday we possibly can.”

The newly announced S3 will further expand the franchise, adding deeper layers to the storyline with darker twists. However, the showrunners have remained tight-lipped, revealing no additional details about what’s to come. The new season also expands the Addams Family and Nevermore universe by introducing new characters and giving Morticia, portrayed by Catherine Zeta-Jones, Gomez, played by Luis Guzmán, and Pugsley, played by Isaac Ordonez, more prominent roles.

Speaking about the S3 Miller said, ”We want to continue digging deeper into our characters while expanding the world of Nevermore and Wednesday. We will be seeing more Addams Family members and learning more family secrets in S3.”

Wednesday remains Netflix’s most-watched English-language series to date. While the third season is still in the works, fans will not have to wait long for new episodes. The upcoming S2 will be released in two parts, with part 1 premiering on 6 August and part 2 on 3 September 2025.