‘Percy Jackson’ S2: What to expect and when it’s coming

Disney+ has officially renewed Percy Jackson and the Olympians for a second season, based on the bestselling novel series by award-winning author Rick Riordan. The upcoming season, adapted from the second book The Sea of Monsters in the novel series, is set to premiere on 10 December, 2025.

The announcement was made during Disney’s content showcase at San Diego Comic Con 2025, where the show’s first teaser trailer and a visual poster were revealed, teasing the next adventure for the young demigod and his allies.

The first look clip features the demigods gearing up for an impending war. Among the standout moments is a fierce entrance by Clarisse La Rue played by Dior Goodjohn, stepping off a boat, and Luke Castellan portrayed by Charlie Bushnell appearing battle-ready with a sharp knife.

As per Deadline, the teaser showed Percy embarking on a mission to retrieve the Golden Fleece, a powerful artifact said to heal anything. Executive producer Craig Silverstein explained, “So, Percy has to set out to set things right, and that means a quest to find the Golden Fleece, which is a legendary artifact that can heal anything or anyone, and he needs to use it to restore the protective barrier that surrounds Camp Half-Blood. So S2 is about Percy trying to hold all of his life together as it’s breaking and changing. And that’s your typical middle school experience.”

Riordan, the original author and series producer, made the renewal announcement on social media and joined the Comic Con panel alongside the ensemble cast; Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson), Leah Sava Jeffries (Annabeth Chase), Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood), Charlie Bushnell (Luke Castellan), Dior Goodjohn (Clarisse La Rue), Timothy Simons (Tantalus), and Daniel Diemer (Tyson).

According to Deadline, during the panel, Simons gave fans a sneak peek at a key S2 moment. This offered the fans Simhadri featured in Grover’s much-anticipated wedding dress, a memorable outfit for his character as book readers will recall. The clip showed Simhadri joined by his co-stars Jeffries, Diemer, and Scobell, as well as his parents, for the special dress fitting. Diemer shared how thrilled he was to support Simhadri, while Scobell even stepped into the dressing room to check out the gown. However, the clip ended before revealing the dress itself, leaving fans to wait for Season 2 to see the big moment.

What to expect in S2

Percy Jackson and the Olympians S2 will closely follow The Sea of Monsters, the second book in Riordan’s novel series. The plot unfolds after Thalia’s tree is poisoned, weakening the magical borders protecting Camp Half-Blood. Percy and his friends must sail into the Sea of Monsters to retrieve the Golden Fleece and save the camp.

Along the way, Percy attempts a daring rescue of Grover and discovers a devastating family secret that challenges everything he believes about being the son of Poseidon.

The synopsis of the book reads: When Thalia’s tree is mysteriously poisoned, the magical borders of Camp Half-Blood begin to fail. Now Percy and his friends have just days to find the only magic item powerful to save the camp before it is overrun by monsters. The catch: they must sail into the Sea of Monsters to find it. Along the way, Percy must stage a daring rescue operation to save his old friend Grover, and he learns a terrible secret about his own family, which makes him question whether being the son of Poseidon is an honor or a curse.

The first season of the show concluded with Percy completing his ongoing quest to capture Zeus’ master bolt. In the final episode, the demigod braves out a fight with Ares to hit a bullseye by capturing both the master bolt and Hades’ Helm of Darkness. By the end of the season, Percy can be seen striving for the best-, hoping to stop the war between the gods, win his father’s respect, and save his mother from the underworld.

Disney+ has unveiled a visual poster on their official website featuring the tagline, “The sea of monsters is calling.” The poster shows Percy and his friends standing tall on a creature in the middle of the sea, ready to fight their battle to save the camp from the monsters.”

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season one is streaming currently on Disney+ globally and on Jio Hotstar in India.