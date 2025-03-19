Disney+ has announced the renewal of its original series Percy Jackson and the Olympians for a third season. The announcement was made by Disney Branded Television and 20th Television, ahead of the series’ second season debut, coming to Disney+ this December.

Synopsis of the series: Percy Jackson, a 12-year-old demigod, discovers his divine heritage and embarks on dangerous quests with his friends Annabeth and Grover, battling monsters and gods to restore order to Olympus and prevent a war.

The third season will be based on The Titan’s Curse, the third installment of author Rick Riordan’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians book series, published by Disney Hyperion. The series is created by Rick Riordan and Jonathan E. Steinberg, and is directed by James Bobin, Anders Engström and Jet Wilkinson.

The executive producers for the series are Steinberg and Dan Shotz alongside Rick Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, Craig Silverstein, The Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Bert Salke, The Gotham Group’s Jeremy Bell and D.J. Goldberg, James Bobin, Jim Rowe, Albert Kim, Jason Ensler and Sarah Watson.

The cast of the series includes Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn, Daniel Diemer, Tamara Smart and Azriel Dalman.

Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis said, “From the moment Percy Jackson and the Olympians debuted, it was clear this series had struck a chord with fans of all ages. With season two set to premiere this December, we’re thrilled to announce that Percy’s journey will continue with a third season.”

Rick Riordan expressed, “We’re so grateful to be continuing the story of Percy Jackson on Disney+. This third season will be new territory for the screen, bringing fan favorites like the Hunters of Artemis and Nico di Angelo to life for the first time. It’s a huge sign of commitment from Disney, and speaks volumes about the enthusiasm with which the fandom has embraced the TV show. Thank you, demigods worldwide!”

After its December 2023 launch it has earned 16 nominations at the Children’s and Family Emmy Awards.