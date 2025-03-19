Sony Pictures and A24 drop trailer for rom-com film ‘Materialists’

Sony Pictures and A24 have dropped the official trailer for Materialists. The rom-com is written and directed by Celine Song (Past Lives).

The film follows a young, ambitious New York City matchmaker who finds herself torn between a perfect match and her imperfect ex, potentially leading to a toxic love triangle that threatens her business.

Materialists promises a fresh and emotional take on modern romance. The trailer introduces us to Johnson’s character, a matchmaker, promising her clients that they will marry the love of their life, and then encountering both her ex-boyfriend and the man of her dreams on the same night.

The film cast includes Dakota Johnson (Fifty Shades of Grey, Fifty Shades Darker), Chris Evans (Captain America: The First Avenger, Gifted) and Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, Gladiator II) Zoë Winters (Jules, Cold Wallet), Marin Ireland (28 Hotel Rooms, Birth/Rebirth), Dasha Nekrasova (Wobble Palace, Bad Behaviour), Louisa Jacobson (The Gilded Age, The Sitcom Trials), Sawyer Spielberg (Honeydew, Masters of the Air) and Eddie Cahill (Miracle, Friends).

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release Materialists in India on 13 June 2025.