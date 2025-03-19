Japanese manga ‘Kingdom’ to debut in English

California-based manga publishing and distribution company Viz Media has announced that Kingdom, Japan’s celebrated manga series, will debut in English, bringing Yasuhisa Hara’s historical saga to the global audience.

Offering readers a thrilling window into one of the most transformative periods in Chinese history, Kingdom is set during China’s Warring States period and follows Xin, a war orphan from the kingdom of Qin, who dreams of becoming a great general and uniting China. After his closest friend, Piao, dies under mysterious circumstances, Xin embarks on a journey to fulfill their shared dream. Along the way, he meets Ying Zheng, a young king bearing a striking resemblance to Piao, who seeks Xin’s help to reclaim his throne and change the course of history.

With over 110 million copies sold worldwide, Kingdom has inspired an anime adaptation, two live-action films, PlayStation and mobile games, and an international fanbase. Now, this series will be accessible to English-speaking readers from 11 November 2025.

Apart from manga publishing and distribution, Viz media provides licensing for Japanese anime, films and television series.