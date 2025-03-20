MediaLink CEO Lovinia Chiu on the future of animation licensing and distribution

Lovinia Chiu

MediaLink Group, a leading intellectual property (IP) management company based out of Hong Kong, continues to shape the animation licensing landscape in Asia under the leadership of its founder and CEO, Lovinia Chiu. With over 36 years in the media and entertainment industry, Chiu has built a vast portfolio spanning content distribution, brand licensing, and production, catering to diverse audiences across China, Japan, and Southeast Asia.

In an exclusive interview at Hong Kong Filmart, Chiu highlighted the evolving trends in animation licensing, noting that streaming platforms and mobile usage have transformed how content is consumed. “In the past, free TV had limited slots, and Pay TV focused on quality content. Now, streaming offers unlimited choices, making high-teen animation—often adapted from popular manga—a key target for licensing,” she explained.

MediaLink’s selection of animated properties is driven by extensive research into audience preferences. Chiu emphasised the importance of an anime’s DNA, considering its origins (comic, game, or original), production studio reputation, music, merchandise potential, and most importantly, storyline strength.

The company has successfully represented major global IPs, including Jujutsu Kaisen, Bleach, Garfield, Peppa Pig, and Bebefinn. Apart from Hong Kong, it has offices in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines and Indonesia. Discussing the company’s regional strategies, Chiu noted, “Different cultures need different content. We are one of the few companies that handle not just Japanese anime but also classic animation, movie IPs, and TV series characters. We tailor our approach to each market, working closely with licensees to align with their vision.”

When asked about challenges in licensing negotiations, Chiu pointed out that Asia’s economic complexities, China’s censorship regulations, and the need for localised marketing strategies require a deep understanding of regional policies and cultures. “To succeed, you must adapt content locally to maximise profitability,” she added.

Lovinia Chiu at the MediaLink booth at Filmart 2025

On the performance of global animation in Asia, she stressed the critical role of government support in building a strong IP industry. She also highlighted the need for a unified industry approach to drive sustainable growth. “One heart, one goal—if governments support content creators, the industry can thrive,” she said.

Reflecting on content distribution evolution, she credited technological advancements for shifting consumption patterns. “Sustainability is key for a listed company. That’s why I built my own ecosystem, investing in animation, movies, and drama, while developing our own platforms,” she shared.

As an entrepreneur, Chiu’s advice to emerging businesses is clear: “No pain, no gain. If you don’t take an opportunity, you won’t succeed. But knowing your market and understanding yourself is crucial for long-term growth.”

At this year’s Filmart, she emphasised the need for patience and adaptability in an ever-changing industry landscape. With MediaLink’s continued expansion and strategic approach, the company remains at the forefront of Asia’s animation licensing and distribution sector.