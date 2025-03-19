Disney+ brings 24/7 stream of ‘The Simpsons’

Disney+ recently added a new 24/7 always-on stream for The Simpsons with 767 episodes across seasons one to 35 programmed in chronological order at launch. This means a total of nearly 300 continuous hours with the Simpsons family.

“From day one, fans have asked for a stream of The Simpsons, and we’re happy to oblige,” said Disney+ programming & content curation SVP Gabe Lewis. “Streams on Disney+ have been a fantastic go-to experience for subscribers looking to sit back and relax with their favourite shows and movies, and we look forward to evolving the user experience and expanding the offering with more streams, to more subscribers, later this year.”

“The Simpsons stream will deliver a Simpsons marathon all day, every day — no matter when you tune in, this ultimate Simpsons binge will be there,” added the show-runner Matt Selman.

The Simpsons stream, featuring a programming lineup that will be refreshed monthly and accessible to premium subscribers, adds to a collection of lean-back viewing experiences on Disney+. Additional streams currently available to premium subscribers include: Hits & Heroes, delivering a compilation of action-packed stories from marquee brands and franchises; Throwbacks, a destination for always-on nostalgic pop culture content; and Real Life, offering a lineup of traditional documentaries, biopics, and true stories.

Other streams remain available to all Disney+ subscribers like ABC News, featuring live newscasts, breaking news, live events, and in-depth special reports through their 24/7 livestream, and Disney+ Playtime, which includes all-time favourites for younger viewers. In addition to 35 seasons of The Simpsons, Disney+ is also home to The Simpsons Movie, exclusive full-length Simpsons episodes, and more than 10 shorts featuring the Simpsons family. Bundle subscribers can also stream the current season via Hulu on Disney+.