Jali Research to present Anim Revolution at GDC

Canada-based Jali Research, an automated lip sync and facial animation software solution will present Anim Revolution at 2025 Game Developers Conference (GDC), taking place from 17 to 21 March at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, USA. Anim Revolution is a collaborative initiative that brings together creatives redefining traditional content production.

Current partner companies include production service providers Immersive Enterprise Labs (IEL) and House of Moves, along with software technologies from Jali, Ozone Story Tech, and mGear. The partnership also includes tablet displays from Xencelabs, with support from hardware and motion capture companies, Vicon and Lenovo.

Through live, interactive demos, Anim Revolution partners will showcase tools and workflows that break free from linear production. By embracing an iterative approach, these innovations, from concept design and 3D modeling to rigging, facial animation, and digital drawing, enable creators to scale content faster, efficiently, and at lower costs, developing rich IP ecosystems across multiple media platforms.

Jali Research co-founder and CEO Sarah Watling said, “The Anim Revolution model allows us to demonstrate how complementary technologies can work together seamlessly, and develop working prototypes and deployable proofs-of-concept, initiatives that are often shelved or de-prioritised due to lack of discretionary or R&D budget. The unified pooling of resources allows us to expand our collective market reach in a highly volatile and rapidly evolving media and entertainment landscape, particularly within the games industry. A win-win.”

The Anim Revolution booth (#S341) at GDC will showcase the latest in animation technology, creative workflows, and production. At the conference, each partner company will interact with original character assets from two projects: Outpost and Fate or Fortune: Whims of Destiny, led by House of Moves and IEL, respectively. With contributions from the Anim Revolution collective, these character animation shorts spotlight each partner’s expertise and role in an evolving creative production workflow, delivering a visually spectacular and immersive experience.

Mark Andrews, Academy Award-winning filmmaker, animator, and storyboard artist best known for directing Pixar’s Brave and Netflix’s Super Giant Robot Brothers, will preview Fate or Fortune: Whims of Destiny, an unscripted animated show, featuring original IP from IEL. In his presentation, Andrews will break down the animation workflow and explore the collaborative efforts of the Anim Revolution partners.