Kinder Joy launches new ‘Harry Potter’ toy collection

Photo: PR Newswire

Kinder Joy has launched a new limited-edition Harry Potter-inspired Quidditch Collection, bringing the wizarding world to retail shelves across the USA. The collaboration is developed with Warner Bros Discovery Global Consumer Products and the toy brand Funko. It is the latest in a series of cross-promotional tie-ups aimed at merging pop culture with snack-time indulgence.

Each egg contains Kinder’s signature creamy chocolate treat with cocoa wafer bites on one side and one of 16 new Quidditch-themed Funko toys on the other. The figurines feature popular characters from Hogwarts dressed in Quidditch costumes and include playful accessories such as a Luna Lovegood cable organiser and a Draco Malfoy pen holder.

Some eggs include a rare golden Harry Potter figure. This exclusive item unlocks a code to enter a sweepstakes, with a chance to win a trip to the Warner Bros Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter. However, finding the golden toy does not guarantee a win, as entry and victory are subject to official rules and eligibility requirements.

“Kinder Joy is all about creating those moments of surprise that make childhood so extraordinary,” said Kinder Joy USA vice president of marketing Amber Hansinger. “Evoking the same endless wonder sparked by Harry and his friends’ magical adventures, Kinder Joy is the only tasty treat that brings delightful and surprising moments of play, discovery, and imagination with each spoonful.”

Funko chief commercial officer Andy Oddie said, “This is our third Kinder Joy collection featuring Harry Potter, and it’s been an incredibly rewarding partnership. Each new wave has brought fresh creativity, thoughtful design, and collectible joy for fans around the world.”

The collection is available at major retailers across the USA through December 2025 for US$2.39 per egg. The sweepstakes runs from 1 July to 30 November 2025 and is open to legal USA and DC residents aged 21 and over with a valid email account as of the date of entry. Full terms and conditions are listed on the Kinder Joy Sweeps official website and Kinder Joy’s official social media handles.