S8UL launches nationwide watch party to unite Indian fans ahead of Esports World Cup 2025

S8UL Gaming House 2.0

India’s S8UL Esports, has rolled out a nationwide fan and creator engagement campaign for the Esports World Cup (EWC) 2025. The dual initiative includes a 12-city Watch Party Tour across India and a parallel invite-only creator experience at the S8UL gaming house 2.0 in Mumbai, both designed to bring the EWC excitement closer to home while uniting fans and creators around Team India’s journey on the world stage.

S8UL is the first and only Indian organisation selected to be a part of the EWC Foundation’s Club Support Program, placing it among a global elite of teams competing in the tournament. The campaign is powered by iQOO as the official title sponsor.

S8UL is launching the EWC x S8UL Watch Party Tour, a nationwide series of events across 12 Indian cities to bring the Esports World Cup 2025 closer to fans. The watch parties will be hosted at top restaurants and college venues and will offer live screenings of the tournament alongside appearances by S8UL creators and community members.

This tour will feature meet-and-greets, brand activations, gaming zones, and themed photo spots, alongside food and beverages. Designed as an open invitation, the events aim to engage fans and celebrate India’s journey in the EWC while promoting the country’s growing esports scene.

S8UL’s Gaming House 2.0 in Mumbai has been repurposed as a dedicated content space during the Esports World Cup. Beginning this week, it will host weekly invite-only sessions for leading Indian gaming creators to view S8UL’s EWC matches together.

The venue will facilitate live match screenings, in-house challenges, brand activations, and content creation including vlogs, reactions, and social media clips. This initiative aims to broaden the reach of India’s EWC participation by sharing real-time updates and behind-the-scenes coverage with online audiences.

Talking about this initiative S8UL co-founder Animesh Agarwal said, “We’ve always believed in building the Indian esports community together – fans, creators, players, and partners. The Esports World Cup is one of the biggest moments in global esports, and through this campaign, we are making sure the whole country is part of the celebration. Whether you’re cheering from a college in Bangalore or vibing with creators in Mumbai, this is our time to unite and show the world the strength of Indian esports.”

EWC 2025 represents a significant milestone for India in the global esports arena. Through this campaign, S8UL is encouraging fans, creators, and supporters nationwide to join the journey and rally behind the team. The initiative emphasises collective effort and unity as India seeks to make its mark on the international stage.

For further updates on the campaign you can visit S8UL’s official Instagram page for venue and time details and other updates.

(If you are an Anime fan and love Anime like Demon Slayer, Spy X Family, Hunter X Hunter, Tokyo Revengers, Dan Da Dan and Slime, Buy your favourite Anime merchandise on AnimeOriginals.com.)