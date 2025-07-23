‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’ movie gets Imax poster teasing intense action

The anime film Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle is all set to steal the spotlight with its upcoming big screen debut scheduled to premiere on 12 September 2025. The movie adaptation of the anime series Demon Slayer will be the first installment in the trilogy. It has become the talk of the town, with fans eagerly awaiting its big-screen debut.

To mark the film’s opening weekend in Japan, Crunchyroll released an exclusive Imax poster, which spotlights the protagonist Tanjiro Kamado and Giyu Tomioka in intense action, with Kamado at the centre, poised for battle. It offers a glimpse of Kamado and his allies preparing to face off against the dark forces.

Synopsis: Tanjiro Kamado – a boy who joined an organization dedicated to hunting down demons called the Demon Slayer Corps after his younger sister Nezuko was turned into a demon. While growing stronger and deepening his friendships and bonds with fellow corps members, Tanjiro has battled many demons with his comrades – Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira. Along the way, his journey has led him to fight alongside the Demon Slayer Corps’ highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira, including Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku aboard the Mugen Train, Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui within the Entertainment District, as well as Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji at the Swordsmith Village. As the Demon Slayer Corps members and Hashira engaged in a group strength training program, the Hashira Training, in preparation for the forthcoming battle against the demons, Muzan Kibutsuji appears at the Ubuyashiki Mansion. With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji. The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.

The long-running battle between the Hashira and Muzan reaches its peak as Tanjiro Kamado sets out to defeat the demon once and for all. Ahead of its release, the official trailer that dropped earlier this year offered fans a sneak peek into the film’s tone and visuals, along with a few hidden easter eggs for keen-eyed viewers.

The anime series Demon Slayer is currently streaming on Crunchyroll and Netflix. In addition to that, four albums from the series, along with four orchestral concert recordings, are available on major global music streaming platforms.

