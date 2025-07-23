‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ first look and other details revealed

The official social media account of the Avatar franchise has revealed a poster featuring Varang, a mysterious figure featured in the upcoming Avatar: Fire and Ash ahead of the trailer premiere this weekend exclusively in theaters this weekend with The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The post urges fans to catch Varang’s debut trailer, set to premiere exclusively in cinemas this weekend. The movie is set to release in the big screen on 19 December 2025. The franchise has also released an official website featuring the first visual of the movie

Stephen Lang, who plays Quaritch in the movie, said in a conversation with The Empire, “They reconnect out of necessity. Their connection is not a solo connection. There are times when everybody comes together on some level. But, when enemies cooperate, you can be sure betrayal is just around the corner, hinting at a possible shift in allegiance.”

Talking about the growing relationship between Spider and Quaritch in the movie Lang added, “Spider confuses Quaritch. But Quaritch wants clarity. There is something about Spider that Quaritch really loves — not a word we associate with him. I think respect and admiration really develop in spades, as well as animosity and manipulation. The relationship will deepen — for better or worse.”

Avatar: Fire and Ash marks the third film in James Cameron’s saga, continuing themes of familial tension and shifting allegiances introduced in Avatar: The Way of Water. This movie will define the narrative of the familial bondings and the potential allegiances that will be formed.

The first two films of the franchise Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water are currently streaming on the Disney+ globally and on Jio Hotstar in India.

