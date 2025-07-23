‘Assassin’s Creed’ video game to get live-action series

A still from Assassin’s Creed Shadows video game | Photo: facebook/assassinscreed

Netflix, Ubisoft Film & Television, and the Assassin’s Creed team has officially greenlit the release of the live-action feature series adaptation of Assassin’s Creed, the long-running video game franchise created by French game publisher Ubisoft in 2007.

The series will be developed by Emmy-nominated show creators Roberto Patino (DMZ, Westworld, Sons of Anarchy) and David Wiener (Halo, Homecoming, The Killing), who will serve as showrunners and executive producers. In addition to Wiener and Patino, executive producers include Gerard Guillemot, Margaret Boykin, Austin Dill for Ubisoft Film & Television, and Matt O’Toole.

Assassin’s Creed is a high-octane thriller centered on the secret war between two shadowy factions — one set on determining mankind’s future through control and manipulation, while the other fights to preserve free will,” the forthcoming show’s logline reads. The series follows its characters across pivotal historical events as they battle to shape humanity’s destiny.”

The official announcement of the series adaptation comes nearly five years after initial reports that the streaming giant had teamed up with Ubisoft to develop a series based on the hit video game franchise. Since then, the project has passed through several creative hands, with Patino and Wiener now locked in as the respective showmakers.

The franchise debuted with the launch of its video game released in 2007 and got a massive fan following amongst the gaming fans released in 2016, making it one of the evergreen games in the gaming world.

Acknowledging the newly formed partnership for the upcoming project, Netflix’s vice president of the scripted series Peter Friedlander said, “When we first announced our partnership with Ubisoft in 2020, we set out with an ambitious goal to bring the rich, expansive world of Assassin’s Creed to life in bold new ways. Now, after years of dedicated collaboration, it’s inspiring to see just how far that vision has come. Guided by the deft hands of Patino and Wiener, the team has carefully crafted an epic adventure that both honors the legacy of the Assassin’s Creed franchise and invites longtime fans and newcomers alike to experience the thrill of the brotherhood as never before.”

“We are so excited to work alongside Roberto, David, and our Netflix partners to bring this beloved franchise to series. We look forward to delivering an experience that speaks to the heart of what fans love about Assassin’s Creed, while introducing its unforgettable worlds and timeless themes to new audiences worldwide,” added Ubisoft Film & Television executive producer and head of content Boykin.

The Assassin’s Creed franchise has sold 230 million copies worldwide across multiple titles. It includes 14 mainline instalments, with the latest addition in its video game titles, Assassin’s Creed: Shadows, released in 2025. The franchise also boasts a film adaptation in its roster titled Assassin’s Creed, starring Michael Fassbender that was released in 2016.

Netflix is expanding its lineup of gaming adaptations, adding a new series to a successful roster that includes Castlevania, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, and the upcoming Splinter Cell: Deathwatch. The streaming giant aims for another with the upcoming title Arcane, the Emmy and Annie Award-winning animated series based on Riot Games’ League of Legends franchise.