Marvel Comics announces ‘Ultimate Endgame’ for December 2025

Marvel Comics will launch Ultimate Endgame, a major event series in its Ultimate Universe in December 2025. The announcement will be detailed at San Diego Comic Con (SDCC) set to happen on 26 July 2025 during the Marvel Comics: Ultimate Universe panel, featuring creators Jonathan Hickman, Deniz Camp, and others.

The Ultimate Universe has steadily grown its fanbase over the years attracting longtime fans and new readers with its bold storytelling and fresh takes on classic characters. At SDCC 2025, editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulskii, editor Wil Moss, and leading creators, including Hickman (Ultimate Spider-Man), Deniz Camp (Ultimates), and Chris Condon (Ultimate Wolverine) will discuss the imprint’s rise and upcoming storylines.

The event will mark the return of the Maker, a key character whose comeback is expected to significantly impact the narrative. Attendees will also have the opportunity to receive an exclusive giveaway comic book.

