‘Minecraft’ teams up with Swarovski to release in-game crystal collectibles

The Austrian crystal brand, Swarovski has partnered with Microsoft’s Minecraft to release a new range of collectible crystal figurines based on characters from the popular sandbox game. The collaboration brings physical representations of in-game icons including Alex, Steve, a pig, and a creeper crafted in the Austrian brand’s signature cut-glass style.

This collaboration comes with an idea of bringing the iconic Minecraft’s block-styled aesthetic with Swarovski’s design sensibility in the game. Each character from the game will be styled in their iconic poses honing a costume called the “Crystal Suit.”

This update has rolled out downloadable in-game cosmetics that are available through Minecraft: Bedrock Edition. This digital item can be unlocked through a scannable QR code and requires a Microsoft account and internet connection.

The collection features four figurines: Alex, captured mid-battle with sword in hand; Steve, ready to mine with his signature pickaxe; the game’s beloved pig; and The Creeper adorned in glimmering crystal. To help you get to know them better, here’s a closer look at the characters in the collection.

Known as one of the franchise’s boldest characters, Alex is captured in colourful crystal, sword in hand. She stands ready for any challenge in the game. From rare biomes to waves of relentless zombies, she is prepared for all. This fierce character will now be seen crystalised, ready to take down the formidable army of enemies. Steve: Steve is always up for a mining session. Adorned with his trusty pickaxe, he is always on the go to collect ore, blocks, and even fend off the occasional hostile mob. The updated roster will feature Steve in a crystalised costume going on his mining adventures.

Steve is always up for a mining session. Adorned with his trusty pickaxe, he is always on the go to collect ore, blocks, and even fend off the occasional hostile mob. The updated roster will feature Steve in a crystalised costume going on his mining adventures. The pig: Considered one of the most adorable mobs in Minecraft, the pig is a fan-favourite and a nostalgic character from the franchise. With the new update, players can now find this character dressed in a crystallised costume.

Considered one of the most adorable mobs in Minecraft, the pig is a fan-favourite and a nostalgic character from the franchise. With the new update, players can now find this character dressed in a crystallised costume. The creeper: The creeper has been turned into a crystal figurine, offering fans a safe and decorative version of the iconic Minecraft mob. However, this time the character has averted its explosive nature.

Minecraft’s innovative partnership paves the way for gaming and fashion brands to team up to reach a wider pop culture audience in today’s dynamics.

Players can customise their in-game look with the Crystal Suit, a character creator item from the Minecraft and Swarovski collaboration. This is available for free for the players to claim upon purchasing any of the four figurines. These costumes can be worn across various game environments, from bases to caves and beyond.