Netflix confirms ‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2’

Netflix has confirmed Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 and unveiled a gritty follow-up to the hit anime spinoff of Cyberpunk 2077. The new season promises a fresh storyline, new characters, and a more raw, realistic vision of night city’s brutal future.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 is officially in production, created in collaboration with Cyberpunk 2077 game developer CD Projekt Red and the animation studio Trigger. The two studios who produced the original series are returning to develop the new chapter, featuring an original storyline, new characters, and more grounded vision of the franchise’s dystopian world.

The announcement comes as CD Projekt Red advances development on the long-awaited Cyberpunk 2077 sequel. A teaser trailer dropped on 5 July shows scenes from season one with a stark message “David’s Dead”, hinting towards a shift in focus and tone of the plot. In addition to that it also hints at new faces and fresh chaos in the dystopian sprawl.

Synopsis: Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 presents a new standalone 10-episode story from the world of Cyberpunk 2077— a raw chronicle of redemption and revenge. In a city that thrives in the spotlight of violence, one question remains: when the world is blinded by spectacle, what extremes do you have to go to make your story matter.

Kai Ikarashi, who directed the acclaimed season one episode “Girl on Fire,” returns to helm the series. The screenwriter of the series Bartosz Sztybor shared that the upcoming 10-episode season will dive deeper into a darker, more brutal storyline.