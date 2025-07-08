UAE’s TwelveP launches kids’ show on the Arab streaming platform Shahid

Orange Moo Cow

UAE’s distribution and production company TwelveP Animation has launched a new slate of animated children’s series panned out on the streaming platform Shahid. Aimed at preschool and early school-age audiences, the lineup includes shows like Orange Moo Cow, Oomka & Me, The Secrets of the Honey Hills, and Claymotions.

Shahid, a popular streaming platform in the middle-east and part of MBC Group, will premiere a new season of Orange Moo Cow in July 2025, as confirmed by TwelveP. The show follows the everyday adventures of energetic six-year-old Zoh and her curious younger brother Boh, alongside their loving family and friends.

Shahid general manager of content Tareq Alibrahim said, “Partnering with TwelveP Animation allows us to bring beloved local stories like Orange Moo Cow and exciting new series directly to families across the Middle East and North Africa. These shows perfectly reflect the streaming platform’s mission to celebrate regional creativity and provide safe, inspiring entertainment that children and parents can enjoy together.”

“As a UAE-based company, we see it as especially meaningful to grow our presence on Shahid — a platform that plays a key role in shaping the region’s content landscape. This partnership allows us to connect with local and regional audiences more deeply, while also positioning our titles for broader international reach,” said TwelveP Animation general manager Katerina Pshenitsyna.

The collaboration between TwelveP and MBC began during Ramadan 2024 with the licensing of Monsikids and Bananas, laying the groundwork for an expanded content strategy targeting young viewers in the region. Moreover, its children’s free-to-air TV channel. MBC3, holds the exclusive rights to Monsikids in the Middle East, along with non-exclusive worldwide.

TwelveP aims to invest in original IPs, content distribution, licensing & merchandising as well as implementing educational programs for kids.