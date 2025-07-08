A new season of Black Clover anime is officially in the works, Crunchyroll revealed during an industry panel at Anime Expo 2025. The anime streamer also confirmed it will carry the upcoming series on its platform, though a release date is yet to be announced.

In addition to the announcement, a teaser visual and trailer were unveiled, reigniting excitement among fans of the franchise. However, the details including cast, staff, and story specifics remain unknown yet.

The synopsis: In a world where magic is everything, Asta and Yuno are both found abandoned at a church on the same day. While Yuno is gifted with exceptional magical powers, Asta is the only one in this world without any. At the age of fifteen, both receive grimoires, magic books that amplify their holder’s magic. Asta’s is a rare Grimoire of Anti-Magic that negates and repels his opponent’s spells. Being opposite but good rivals, Yuno and Asta are ready for the hardest of challenges to achieve their common dream: to be the Wizard King. Giving up is never an option!

Yuki Tabata’s Black Clover manga debuted in Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2015 and later moved to Jump Giga in December 2023. Tabata launched the original Black Clover manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2015, before shifting the series to Jump Giga in December 2023. Since then 36 volumes have been released in Japan. The anime adaptation, helmed by director Tatsuya Yoshihara and produced by studio Pierrot, aired from October 2017 to March 2021, spanning 170 episodes. In addition to that, the anime movie Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King was released in Japan in March 2023.

The anime series Black Clover is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.