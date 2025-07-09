Zebu Animation’s founder and creative director Veerendra Patil and Vishnu Vardhan Reddy

Studio Jatayu, based in Bengaluru, has teamed up with the acclaimed Zebu Animation Studios to jointly develop an animated project named Academy of Gods. This exciting news follows closely on the heels of mediapreneur B.S. Srinivas coming aboard as a strategic partner and business development director.

Currently in the proof-of-concept stage, Academy of Gods is based on Studio Jatayu’s original comic IP, and aims to deliver an imaginative, visually rich, and culturally rooted narrative experience. It will bring together Jatayu’s distinctive voice in mythological fantasy with Zebu’s animation expertise.

The series will be unveiled to potential investors and key industry stakeholders in the coming months.

Zebu Animation Studios brings with it a stellar record of internationally recognised work including the Lego series Dreamzzz, Oscar-nominated Piece by Piece, and original content like The Wonderful Adventures of Suppandi.

B.S. Srinivas (third from left), Veerendra Patil (centre) and Vishnu Vardhan Reddy (third from right)

“Partnering with Zebu Animation marks a pivotal step in Studio Jatayu’s journey,” expressed Studio Jatayu founder & director Vishnu Vardhan Reddy. “It’s not just about expanding creative boundaries, but about building lasting collaborations that push the future of Indian animation forward. We’re excited for what this partnership means — not only for us, but for the larger storytelling landscape.”

“This collaboration between Zebu Animation Studios and Studio Jatayu is a coming together of creative excellence and cultural conviction. Together, we’re not just creating content — we’re building original IPs that carry the soul of India and the scale of global storytelling,” said Srinivas.

Studio Jatayu co-founder & creative director Debalina Dasgupta, “Every colour carries a heartbeat, and every frame is a stage. With this collaboration, we’re creating visuals that don’t just tell the story — they whisper it. Design becomes poetry in motion, bringing stories to life in new and unforgettable ways.”

“I feel this collaboration with Zebu Animation is going to be creatively electric,” said Studio Jatayu head of design Jayadyuti Dey. “As the design lead at Studio Jatayu, I’m excited to see how our visual language evolves with their storytelling depth.”