Good news for ‘Tokyo Ghoul’ fans in the USA

A still from Tokyo Ghoul

Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment are bringing the horror anime Tokyo Ghoul back to the big screen for a special one-night event in the United States.

Synopsis of the series: Ken Kaneki, a seemingly ordinary college student, goes on a date with Rize Kamishiro—who turns out to be a ghoul. When she attacks him, a sudden accident leaves them both critically injured. To save Kaneki, doctors transplant Rize’s organs into him, unknowingly turning him into a half-ghoul. Now caught between two worlds, Kaneki struggles with his new identity, his hunger for human flesh, and the growing tension between humans and ghouls. As he faces threats from both the ghoul community and the CCG (Commission of Counter Ghoul), the story explores themes of identity, acceptance, prejudice, and the nature of good and evil.

Titled “Sink your teeth: A Tokyo Ghoul celebration”, the theatrical release takes place on Monday, 21 July, featuring a curated selection of six episodes from season one. The English-dubbed screening includes episodes one, five, eight, 10, 11 and 12, with a total runtime of two hours and 26 minutes.

The event revisits the early arc of Ken Kaneki, a quiet student whose life is upended after a violent encounter with a ghoul leaves him transformed into a human-ghoul hybrid. As he struggles to adapt to his new identity, Kaneki is forced to navigate a world where ghouls and humans exist in uneasy conflict.

Whether you’re revisiting the series or discovering it for the first time, this limited screening offers a chance to experience Tokyo Ghoul in a new format.

The anime is available to stream on Crunchyroll and Netflix.