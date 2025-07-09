Esports World Cup Foundation teams up with IMG for global coverage

The Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF) has teamed up with global sports marketing agency International Management Group (IMG) to expand the global reach and broadcast of the Esports World Cup (EWC), the world’s largest esports tournament and gaming festival, taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from 7 July to 24 August 2025.

Additionally, EWC has brought on Sports Video News Service (SNTV) to handle the daily distribution of tournament content to international broadcasters and media partners through its UK-based global sports production and distribution company, Story10.

Under the agreement, IMG will be responsible for broadcast production, content strategy, global rights management, and international distribution for the Esports World Cup 2025. The distribution will be handled through SNTV, a news content service co-owned by IMG and the Associated Press.

IMG will create and produce more than 50 hours of programming during the tournament, including live esports coverage, digital and social content, and an original documentary featuring the event’s top teams.

It also includes the coverage of EWC Spotlight, a two-hour show airing every championship weekend from a custom-built studio in Boulevard City, Riyadh. The spotlight will be captured using advanced cameras, wire-cams, and augmented reality, blending esports highlights, entertainment features, celebrity guests, and behind-the-scenes segments.

EWC Spotlight premieres on 10 July 2025 with a live performance during the opening ceremony by Post Malone, who is known for his song “Sunflower” from Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse. The show – which will be hosted by UK sports presenters Hugh Woozencroft and Rachel Stringer – will welcome over 60 celebrities and sports personalities throughout the summer.

The show will be available for audiences to stream globally through major broadcast partners including Fox Sports (US), DAZN (16 countries), beIn/ Tod (Mena), Channel 7 (Australia), TRT (Turkey), Astro (Malaysia), TAP (Philippines), Goat and Nsports (Brazil), Star Times (South Africa), Whats TV (Spain), HoyTV (Hong Kong), Chzzk (South Korea), and DirecTV (Latin America), with a potential reach of over 250 million viewers.

“With EWC Spotlight, we’re creating a new gateway into esports, not just for the millions already engaged, but for the billions yet to discover their passion for competitive gaming. By blending elite competition, mainstream entertainment, and cultural storytelling, we’re breaking barriers between esports and traditional media,” said Esports World Cup Foundation CEO Ralf Reichert.

IMG Studios EVP Barney Francis said, “Combining IMG’s premium production capabilities and creativity with our team of global media experts and strategists, this partnership enables us to provide an elevated viewer experience for fans worldwide, as they watch their favourite teams and personalities battle it out on a world stage.”

The 2025 edition of the Esports World Cup features 25 tournaments across 24 games, with 2,000 professional players and 200 clubs from over 100 countries competing for a record-breaking prize pool of more than US$70 million.

EWC has introduced chess for the first time, with five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen competing and serving as global ambassador. Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has joined as a global ambassador.

