Animated film ‘Pets on a Train’ to release this October

The US-based animation studio Viva Kids has released the official trailer for Pets on a Train, the upcoming CG-animated feature that made its world premiere at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in June 2025. The family adventure animated movie is scheduled to hit theaters across North America on 17 October 2025.

Synopsis: Falcon, a petty thief and high-flying raccoon, thought this would be a simple heist. Get on the train, steal the food, and get out. But when the train is unexpectedly hijacked, he joins forces with Rex, a righteous police-dog, to save all cute house pets and exotic animals and stop this high-speed train before it is too late.

The movie is directed by Benoît Daffis (Pil, Terra Willy) and Jean-Christian Tassy (The Jungle Bunch: World Tour, Pil) and produced by Tat Productions (Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight, The Jungle Bunch: World Tour, Epic Tails).

The film was first released in France on 2 July 2025 and received positive reviews from the audience and critics.

