Jio Studio has dropped the first official look of the action-thriller film Dhurandhar on YouTube. The trailer unleashes a relentless visual barrage, blending elements of mystery with hard-hitting action.

The film is directed and written by Aditya Dhar, who is known for his previous works, such as Uri: The Surgical Strike and Article 370. The movie is produced by Dhar, along with Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. The film’s visuals are brought to life by philmCGI and Envision VFX.

The film’s first look features a music score composed by Shashwat Sachdev, accompanied by the vocals of Jasmine Sandlas. This track also features a collaboration with the rapper Hanumankind.

The star cast of the film includes Ranveer Singh (Padmaavat, Gully Boy), Sanjay Dutt (Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., Khalnayak), Akshaye Khanna (Taal, Chhaava), R. Madhavan (Tanu Weds Manu, Shaitaan), Arjun Rampal (Rock On!!, Ra.One) and Sara Arjun (Ponniyin Selvan, Deiva Thirumagal).

The film will be released globally in the theatres on 5 December 2025.

