Vikas Boni

Anime streaming platform Crunchyroll has appointed Vikas Boni as its new senior director and India lead for global distribution and partnerships.

As per his LinkedIn profile, Boni brings over 16 years of extensive experience across the media and digital landscape, with a proven track record in forging high-impact partnerships, driving revenue growth, and scaling content-driven businesses. In his new role, he will be instrumental in shaping Crunchyroll’s next phase of growth in India.

Prior to joining Crunchyroll, he served as the business head & COO at Stars N Stripes, an award-winning digital marketing agency. There, he spearheaded strategic growth initiatives through content innovation, meticulous business planning, and performance-driven marketing.

His career also includes significant contributions to the launch and scaling of several youth-focused platforms in India, such as MTV Beats, MTV Indies, and the popular short-form product, Voot Shots. At Voot (now integrated into JioHotstar), Boni played a pivotal role in building the partnerships business and leading its international expansion, establishing scalable B2B ecosystems across global markets.

With a strong foundation in P&L management, partnerships, and consumer insights, Boni is recognised for his future-focused, fandom-first approach to media and digital businesses. His expertise is expected to be key in guiding Crunchyroll’s growth with intention within India’s dynamic and ever-evolving digital landscape.