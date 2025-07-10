Expanding ‘Solo Leveling’ universe Netflix announces live-action series with Byeon Woo-seok

Byeon Woo-seok

Netflix recently announced the production of a Korean live-action series adaptation for popular IP Solo Leveling. Originating as a Korean web novel and expanding into a webtoon, anime series, and video game, this beloved anime has become a global phenomenon, now coming to life on Netflix.

One of the most sought-after Korean actors Byeon Woo-seok will essay the lead role. Known for his standout performances in 20th Century Girl and Lovely Runner, Woo-seok has quickly risen to global stardom. With his fitting nickname “만찢남” (straight out of a manhwa (comic)), he’s set to deliver an unforgettable portrayal of Jin-woo’s evolution and action-packed journey.

Synopsis: Solo Leveling follows Sung Jin-woo, an E-rank Hunter — the lowest tier — who gains extraordinary abilities after a near-death experience. As he levels up, he becomes humanity’s unexpected hope, defending against monstrous threats emerging from beyond the mysterious Gates.

Since its debut on KakaoPage, Solo Leveling has firmly held its place as its number one web novel and webtoon, garnering a staggering 14.3 billion cumulative views worldwide. Its anime adaptation made history as the first Korean animation to sweep nine major categories at the 2025 Crunchyroll Anime Awards, including: anime of the year, best action and best character.

The upcoming live-action series adaptation promises to feature vivid characters, dynamic action sequences, and exhilarating quests, brought to life by a world-class global VFX team. The series will also introduce viewers to fantastical dungeons and uniquely powerful monsters, setting a new standard for live-action adaptations.

The series will be co-directed by Lee Hae-jun and Kim Byung-seo, known for their work in films like Ashfall, Like a Virgin, Castaway on the Moon, My Dictator and Cold Eyes. Kakao Entertainment and Sanai Pictures are set to produce Solo Leveling.