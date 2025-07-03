India enters global arena as Esports World Cup opens to ‘BGMI’ champions

The Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF) announced key developments: a soon-to-be announced strategic broadcast partnership with India’s leading streaming and digital services company, and an official invitation of a Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) team to compete at the Esports World Cup 2025 (EWC).

The broadcast partner will support EWC 2025 through localised broadcasts, community events, and exclusive content offerings aimed at the subcontinent’s 500 plus million gamers.

“Through expanded partnerships and competitive pathways, we’re shaping the future of Indian esports, empowering its players and clubs to compete at the highest level at EWC, bringing the best of the Esports World Cup to the country,” said EWCF chief operating officer Mike McCabe.

The invitation to the winner of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) marks the first time that an Indian team will compete against the best teams from the rest of the world at the EWC.

This year, S8UL Esports joined the EWCF Club Partner Program. The organisation has already qualified for EWC 2025 in Apex Legends, EA Sports FC, and is competing for qualification in additional titles including Tekken, Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, BGMI and Chess.

EWC 2025 will unite gaming and esports communities in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for a global competition that will crown the next champion. The EWC 2025 will feature 2,000 elite players and 200 Clubs from more than 100 countries competing in 25 tournaments across 24 games for a record-breaking US$70 plus million prize pool.