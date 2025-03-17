S8UL selected as Club Partner for Esports World Cup 2025

S8UL organisation has been selected as a club partner by the Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF) for the upcoming EWC season, 2025, as the first Indian team to earn this honour.

S8UL co-founder and CEO Animesh “Thug” Agarwal said, “Being selected as an EWCF club partner for the Esports World Cup 2025 is not just a monumental achievement for S8UL- it’s a defining moment for Indian esports on the global stage. It’s indeed a great opportunity- it gives our players, creators, and the entire organisation a chance to bring our content, talent, and passion to a worldwide audience. Being part of this group of the world’s 40 leading esports organisations comes with a sense of responsibility. We are here to showcase India’s exceptional gaming talent, elevate our fans’ experience, and push the boundaries of what’s possible for Indian esports.”

EWCF director of club and player relations Hans Jagnow shared, “Over the last years, S8UL has built a globally recognised powerhouse —not just in esports, but in gaming culture across the region—and we’re excited to see them bring their energy and talent as one of the leading esports content groups to the road to EWC25 and tell exciting stories around and beyond the 2025 Esports World Cup to the Indian esports community.”

The Esports World Cup 2025 will be taking place in Riyadh later this year, with a stacked lineup of global teams.