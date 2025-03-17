‘Kaiju No. 8’ anime film India release date announced

Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment will release the anime film Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon in Indian theatres on 11 April 2025, in Japanese with English subtitles.

Adapted from the original manga created by Naoya Matsumoto, Kaiju No. 8 anime series debuted in April 2024 and is centered around a group of characters living in a world where giant kaiju (or monsters) attack humanity and the creatures’ destructive aftermath.

Synopsis of the movie: The story follows Kafka Hibino, a man who works in monster disposal but dreams of joining the anti-Kaiju Defense Force. His life changes when he mysteriously transforms into the powerful Kaiju No.8 and must keep his identity hidden to achieve his goal. But when a mysterious intelligent Kaiju attacks a Defense Force base, Kafka faces a crucial decision in a desperate situation.

The film features a high-action condensed recap of Kaiju No. 8 Season 1, along with an exclusive original episode “Hoshina’s Day Off.” It also features a new ending theme song, Invincible by OneRepublic.

The episode’s synopsis reads: A day off… a rare day of peace for the Defense Force. After spending so long training, Reno has forgotten what he’s supposed to do with free time. He sees that Hoshina is up to something with his own day off, and decides to go on a mission to tail him with Iharu! But then things go in an unexpected direction.

The movie is directed by Shigeyuki Miya and Tomomi Kamiya, with screenplay by Yuichiro Kido. The character designer and chief animation director is Tetsuya Nishio. Studio Khara supervised the kaiju designs and artworks, with Production I.G. as the production partner.