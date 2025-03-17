Disney drops trailer for live-action remake of ‘Lilo and Stitch’

Disney has unveiled the first look of Lilo and Stitch, the live-action remake of its 2002 animated movie of the same name.

In this live-action retelling, Lilo, a young Hawaiian girl finds a connection with Stitch, a genetically engineered fugitive alien. As their bond grows, Stitch helps Lilo mend her broken family while dodging intergalactic forces determined to capture him.

The film is directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, with a screenplay by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes. It stars Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, and Chris Sanders, with Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis, and Maia Kealoha.

It is produced by Jonathan Eirich, p.g.a. and Dan Lin, with Tom Peitzman, Ryan Halprin, Louie Provost, and Thomas Schumacher serving as executive producers. The movie will be released on 23 May 2025.