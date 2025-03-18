Goafest 2025 returns to Goa in May

The Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) and The Advertising Club (TAC) have announced the return of Goafest to its home in Goa for the 18th edition. The event is scheduled to take place from 21 to 23 May 21st and will be hosted at the Taj Cidade de Goa Heritage and Horizon, Goa.

The festival’s title sponsor is Amazon MX Player. The 2025 edition will launch the concept Goafest Village, which will feature multiple venues and experiences under one roof. The theme for the fest this year is Ignite ______ which aims to unlock critical conversations that spark change and focus on collaboration and transformation.

Each session, panel, and keynote will explore different facets of the industry, exploring multiple themes that resonate with the evolving landscape of brands, creativity, and consumer engagement. The festival will witness the Abby Awards, powered by One Show, honouring outstanding achievements across advertising and media.

Expressing enthusiasm about bringing the festival back to Goa, AAAI president and GroupM South Asia CEO Prasanth Kumar said, “After last year’s momentous edition in Mumbai, we are thrilled to return to the vibrant shores of Goa, the birthplace of its illustrious legacy. This edition introduces the Goafest Village—a bold, immersive concept designed as a nexus for collaboration, networking, and the free exchange of ideas.”

TAC president and Havas India’s South East and North Asia CEO Rana Barua shared, “Taking Goafest back to Goa is a celebration in itself. With Ignite_____ as our theme, we are setting the stage for ideas that push the boundaries of creativity.”

Goafest 2025 organising committee chairman and Another Idea founder Jaideep Gandhi commented, “To elevate India’s creative and marketing ecosystem globally, with Sam Balsara, Sundar Swamy, and Shashi Sinha as the torchbearers, guiding us, inspiring us, and pushing us to make Goafest bigger and better.”

Goafest 2025 organising committee co-chair and Havas Media Network India chief executive officer Mohit Joshi shared, “Technology and data are reshaping advertising, demanding agility, creativity, and purpose. At Goafest 2025, the industry’s sharpest minds will ignite powerful conversations – challenging norms, sparking innovation, and shaping the future.”

“We are excited to welcome the entire industry to Goa for three days of learning, networking, and, most importantly, celebrating creativity,” added Adani Group corporate branding head Ajay Kakar.

“This year’s theme perfectly aligns with our vision of pushing the boundaries of content and entertainment. Goafest stands as a beacon of excellence in the advertising and media landscape, and we are thrilled to be part of this dynamic celebration of ideas and talent,” said Amazon MX Player director Aruna Daryanani.