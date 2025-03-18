Toplitz Production to publish Play2Chill’s PC game ‘Aztecs: The Last Sun’

German-Austrian publisher Toplitz Production has announced a publishing agreement with Play2Chill, an independent game development studio in Poland, for the upcoming city-building game Aztecs: The Last Sun. It is slated for a release on PC later this year.

The game marks a return of the isometric city builder, but adding a modern twist. The player is tasked to become one of the great leaders of ancient civilisations.

The game transports the player to the height of the Aztec civilisation, where they must manage and expand the city-state of Tenochtitlan. As the ruler, players will oversee three key aspects of city management: economic stability, military strength, and religious influence. Set between the 13th and 16th centuries CE, the game presents the challenges of building a city on an island in Lake Texcoco, demanding planning for management.

Toplitz Productions business development and sales head Stefan Berger said, “With the classic city builder celebrating a triumphant comeback, we couldn’t be happier to cooperate with Play2Chill on Aztecs. They stay true to the gameplay roots of the genre but inject modern accessibility without sacrificing depth and challenge. Their vision for the game together with their craftsmanship truly delivers and we are happy to share the journey with them.”