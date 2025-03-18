Crunchyroll and Aniplex unveil their joint venture Hayate

Crunchyroll and Aniplex have announced that they have jointly invested in and established Hayate, an anime production business focused on planning, developing, and producing anime content for the Crunchyroll streaming service globally.

The joint ventures staff will include employees from Aniplex and Crunchyroll, with the venture being led by the former’s chairman and CEO Masanori Miyaki, and president and COO Leo Watanabe.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Hayate will produce content for anime fans worldwide by combining Aniplex’s production expertise and Crunchyroll’s development, marketing, and distribution capabilities.