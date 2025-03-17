Kiddopia has collaborated with the toy and game company Hasbro to bring the PJ Masks-themed activities and games to its digital platform. This collaboration will introduce educational and interactive experiences featuring the IP’s characters Catboy, Owlette, and Gekko, later this year.

Kiddopia COO Dhaval Sheth shared, “We are thrilled to partner with Hasbro to bring PJ Masks to Kiddopia. Our mission is to make learning fun, and by integrating these beloved characters into our platform, we are creating an exciting new way for kids to explore, learn, and play.”

The new content will include:

Interactive mini-games that reinforce early math, literacy, and cognitive skills.

Creative storytelling experiences featuring the PJ Masks heroes.

Engaging problem-solving challenges that promote teamwork and resilience.

The update will be accessible to all Kiddopia subscribers on iOS and Android.