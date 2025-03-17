Mobile game ‘Reign of Titans’ event held at IIT Guwahati

The team of the mobile game Reign of Titans hosted a college campus clash last month at IIT Guwahati’s annual cultural festival Alcheringa 2025. Over 5,000 students visited this inaugural to test their skills at the new strategy PVP (player vs player) battle game.

Reign of Titans is a strategy card-based online PvP battle game developed by Adi Abili. The game is set to transport its players to the World of Ereo, a mystical place bound together by the forces of chaos and order. Players referred to as Kyoks in the game, begin by choosing a Titan from one of eight elements, building their deck of scrolls, and then heading into the arena.

At the event, students from all over India created their own titans, challenged their friends, won merchandise, and played in mini-tournaments.

Abili shared, “It was thrilling to see new players quickly craft their own strategies and begin to compete at the caliber we see in established players. Our vision is to bring new opportunities for students across India to both enjoy casual gaming, and provide an opportunity to enter into the esports scene. It was great to see that happen in real time.”

The team behind the game promises to host more college campus clash events in the future so it can collect crucial feedback from real players.

Abili added, “Our [online game] community informs many of the decisions we make when it comes to the game. From battle mechanics, to visuals, to tournaments and events, we want to understand what players want to see and deliver in a way only Reign of Titans can.”

The game’s Instagram page and Discord server provides updates on the latest events and tournaments. Additionally, the game hosts global esports tournaments as well. It is available on the Google Play Store and the App Store.