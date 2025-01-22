Mobile game ‘Reign of Titans’ releases in India

Mobile game Reign of Titans has been released in India and is now officially available on Google Play Store and IOS’s App Store. It is a strategy card-based online PvP battle game with a free-to-play model, low technical requirements, and global competitions.

The game is set to transport its players to the World of Ereo, a mystical place bound together by the forces of chaos and order. Players referred to as Kyoks in the game, begin by choosing a Titan from one of eight elements, building their deck of scrolls, and then heading into the arena.

In the real-time 1v1 matches players will have to manage their Titans energy or Mana and hit points while inflicting damage through the selection of scrolls. Players can attain victory by either decreasing the opponents hit points or making them run out of scrolls.

The game is not new to India as the team behind the game had brought beta versions to colleges, gaming cafes, and top esports athletes in 2024, as they wanted to understand how to appeal to gamers in the region.

Reign of Titans head Adi Abili said, “Reign of Titans is here to make an impact in India. We’ve spent considerable time and effort to deliver the best version of our game, one that’s fun for everyone and offers a new opportunity for players looking to make a name for themselves in esports.”

New sign-ups will get a welcome loot box to give them a head-start in deciding their strategy.