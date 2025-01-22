Toonz Media Group, BLKBX Originals and MVP Kids to launch 3D animated series and Roblox game

Toonz Media Group has announced a strategic partnership with BLKBX originals and MVP Kids to create a 3D animated series inspired by the highly acclaimed MVP Kids book and curriculum collection.

Known for its celebration of individuality and differences, this upcoming series aims to inspire young audiences across the globe in their journey to building character. The series, comprising 52 episodes of seven minutes, will champion every child finding trusted friends in MVP Kids diverse cast of characters. It promises to deliver engaging narratives that encourage children to embrace their unique identities and foster a sense of belonging and value.

“At its core, MVP Kids is about inspiring children to enjoy their journey to character and celebrate differences without the fear of conforming to societal norms,” said MVP Kids Media founder and president Mel Sauder. “This series underscores our commitment to empowering young minds to explore their unique potential.”

“Diversity and individuality have always been key themes in our productions, and this project perfectly aligns with our values. Collaborating with like-minded partners such as MVP Kids and BLKBX Originals has been an extraordinary experience. Together, we’re committed to delivering meaningful stories that resonate with today’s generation of young viewers,” said Toonz Media Group CEO P. Jayakumar.

In an exciting expansion of the MVP Kids universe, the partnership will also produce an immersive Roblox game, bringing characters, settings, and themes from the animated series to life. This interactive experience will allow fans to engage with the MVP Kids stories in an entirely new way, blending entertainment with education.

“Our mission is to craft experiences that empower and uplift,” said BLKBX Originals president and content co-head Frank Donner. “This marks our second collaboration with Toonz, and we’re excited to bring meaningful content to multiple platforms, creating an ecosystem that inspires kids to dream big while staying true to who they are.”

The project is set to debut at Mipcom in October, the world’s largest television market.

The deal was finalised by BLKBX Originals VP and content co-head Emerson Machtus with Jayakumar and Sauder. Machtus will also serve as producer for BLKBX Originals.