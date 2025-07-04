Hasbro and Max-Matching Entertainments unveil new plans for ‘Peppa Pig’ outdoor theme park in China

Shanghai Peppa Pig Outdoor Theme Park (Illustration Only)

Leading games, IP and toy company Hasbro and the exclusive licensee for their Peppa Pig outdoor theme park in China Max-Matching Entertainments shared that the world’s largest and Asia’s first such park is now in the phase of creative design. With an investment of about 2.4 billion Chinese Yuan (331 million US Dollars), the mega theme park covers over 48 acres in China’s Changxing Island in Chongming, Shanghai.

The park will be the home to five themed zones (i.e. Peppa’s neighbourhood, urban zone, water zone, snow zone, and nature zone), featuring many immersive rides and shows inspired by the beloved series with over 30 indoor and outdoor uniquely Peppa Pig experiences, such as jumping in muddy puddles, the Ferris wheel, and a wide range of Easter eggs. The park also encompasses a vibrant commercial street with themed retail and dining experiences.

Development and design of many bespoke and limited-edition merchandise are on the way so that fans can bring a piece of Peppa’s world home with them when the park opens. In addition, the park will house the world’s first Peppa Pig themed hotel that features over 400 rooms, offering families a chance to extend their Peppa Pig adventure with themed accommodations designed to delight guests of all ages.

“Our exclusive agreement with Max-Matching Entertainments is a cornerstone in bringing the Peppa Pig outdoor theme park to life in China. Together, we are setting new standards for immersive family entertainment by combining Hasbro’s iconic brand power with Max-Matching’s deep expertise in location-based experiences,” said Hasbro global experiences partnerships and music senior vice president Matt Proulx. “This collaboration not only ensures a world-class guest experience but also reinforces our shared commitment to expanding Peppa Pig’s presence in China. With several successful projects already under our belts, this alliance positions us to deliver even more exceptional themed attractions that delight families across the region.”

“We have a shared vision with Hasbro to create enchanting experiences that embody the spirit of Peppa Pig. This appeals to a wide age group in China beyond families with kids, which includes young adults,” said Max-Matching Entertainments president Owen Zhao. “As the exclusive licensee in China, we are excited in tailoring a brand-new Shanghai Peppa Pig outdoor theme park for Chinese consumers with a larger-than-ever scale and investment. This year, we are excited to announce the second Peppa Pig outdoor theme park in China. Meanwhile, we are developing more themed projects with Hasbro, to deliver Chinese families and fans captivating experiences that create lasting memories.”

In addition to the Peppa Pig outdoor theme park, Hasbro and Max-Matching Entertainments have plans in the pipeline to build additional themed entertainment projects across the country in the coming three years, including family entertainment center cluster featuring multi-brands from Hasbro, the world’s first Peppa Pig Ice & Snow World, and Hasbro Play & Stay, the theme hotel featuring Hasbro’s brands Transformers, My Little Pony and Peppa Pig.

An additional Peppa Pig theme park will be developed, and a location will be announced later this year. These projects will further solidify Hasbro’s commitment to provide the best of family entertainments throughout the region, and to continue Max-Matching Entertainments’ vision to bring world-class themed experiences to the region.