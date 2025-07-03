Indian organisation S8UL Esports has added globally renowned players to its Call of Duty: Mobile (CODM) roster. The players include Jezmond “Jezz” Kala, Giffran “Frann” Prakasa, and Gustav “Marvel” Sausse. The organisation has also brought on board Darian “Zim” Abreu as the team’s coach and Carlo Luis Salcedo (Cali Gaming) as its new analyst.

S8UL co-founder Naman “Mortal” Mathur said, “Welcoming Jezz, Frann, Marvel, Zim, and Cali into the S8UL family is a big moment for us—not just as a team, but as a community. They bring global experience, fresh perspective, and the kind of energy we value. As we compete across 12 titles, this move reflects our larger vision—to build strong, competitive teams while staying true to who we are. I’m excited to see what we create together as one squad.”

Among the latest signings, Jezz from the USA stands out as one of the most accomplished names in the CODM community. He won the CODM World Championship in 2022, helping his team secure US$700,000 (approx. Rs 6 crore) in prize money. The 21-year-old has maintained a strong presence on the world stage with top 8 finishes in the last two World Championships, along with a win at the Snapdragon Pro Series (SPS) Season 5 – North America in 2024.

Frann, hailing from Indonesia, brings a streak of dominance to the roster. He placed in the top 8 at the 2023 CODM World Championship and has won every major series title from seasons seven through 12 since 2022, showcasing remarkable consistency. Marvel, from France, has claimed victories at the SPS season five – India and season six – Europe. In addition to a top 5 finish at the 2021 CODM World Championship – West Finals, he has qualified for and competed in every World Championship since 2021.

“Joining S8UL is a big step in my journey, and I’m excited about what we’re building here. The opportunity to team up with top players makes this roster truly special,” commented Kalaola.

The trio now joins Indian players Samruddha” Sams” Ghadge, Samartha “Jokos” Ghadge, and Rishi “Trunks” Dubey, who were signed earlier this year, forming a formidable roster.

The team will be coached by Zim, who has extensive experience leading top-tier CODM teams, and was honoured with the International Best CODM Coach award in 2020 for his contributions to tribe gaming’s championship-winning roster. He will be supported by analyst Cali Gaming, whose strategic insights will be instrumental in refining the team’s gameplay as they aim to dominate the competitive landscape.