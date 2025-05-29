B.S. Srinivas joins India’s Studio Jatayu as a strategic partner

B.S. Srinivas (Left)

India’s Studio Jatayu, an animation studio dedicated to crafting original, culturally rooted stories with global appeal, has announced that educationist and mediapreneur B.S. Srinivas has joined the company as a strategic partner and business development director.

This collaboration can be seen as a turning point not only for the studio but also for India’s growing creative-tech landscape. Srinivas brings over 25 years of pioneering leadership in the AVGC (animation, visual effects, gaming, comics) education space. He has been the force behind some of the country’s learning institutions which includes the recently launched Arena Animation mega centre and VedAtma College of Design, Technology & Management in Bengaluru. He will now be using his expertise to bring his expertise to the world of original IP creation.

Studio Jatayu founder Vishnuvardhan Reddy said, “Studio Jatayu was built with a singular vision, to craft stories that are deeply Indian in soul but global in scope. With B.S. Srinivas joining us at this pivotal moment, we’re empowered to take our narratives from idea to international impact, with authenticity, innovation, and scale.”

Studio Jatayu along with Srinivas is going to debut their original IPs at two of the most prestigious global entertainment events: Annecy International Animation Film Festival and Mipcom Cannes. These launches will showcase storytelling rooted in Indian mythology, speculative fiction, and transformative character arcs developed in collaboration with creators at Forbidden Verse Comics.

The studio will launch the teaser of its two flagship IP’s Academy of Gods and Girl & the Monster soon.

Academy of Gods synopsis: A high-concept mytho-fantasy series that reimagines ancient deities as young rivals in a celestial academy where divine lineage meets rebellion, power, and destiny.

Girl & the Monster synopsis: A gritty, emotionally rich fantasy that explores the fragile yet fierce bond between a girl and a legendary beast. In this whimsical tale, a young girl named Meenu visits her grandmother’s village, where she has a strange encounter with Simhatala and forms an unexpected friendship. Together, they embark on a heartwarming adventure, facing dark forces and unraveling the mystery behind the village’s curse. As they strive to stop people from fleeing, they must confront and defeat the evil that haunts the land.

The Academy of Gods will launch as comic books first, followed by teaser reveals for the same along with Girl & the Monster animated series adaptations, offering fans a transmedia experience that is both deep and visually striking.

L to R: Ajai Krishna, Debalina Dasgupta and Vishnuvardhan Reddy

Studio Jatayu co-founder and creative director Debalina Dasgupta shared, “We are mythmakers for the modern world. Whether it’s through our comics or animation, we are building worlds that challenge the mainstream and celebrate Indian identity. With this partnership, we are ready to share these stories with the world not as underdogs, but as pioneers.”

Studio Jatayu chief strategy officer and Forbidden Verse Comics strategic partner Ajai Krishna added, “This collaboration is about scale, vision, and purpose. Together as a team, we’re building more than content, we’re architecting a new Indian IP ecosystem. Annecy and Mipcom are not just launchpads, they are the first steps in a global creative movement.”

The company has also announced the presale of its first original comic IP in June. This launch marks the official entry of Jatayu’s into the global collector and fandom space, offering early access to premium editions, exclusive artwork, and behind-the-scenes creator content.

Studio Jatayu is now going to evolve from a storytelling studio to a cultural force, exporting Indian IPs to the world.