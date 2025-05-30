Animation and games studio Saffronic achieves 86 per cent YoY revenue growth 

In a period marked by global challenges and contraction within the animation and gaming sectors, Saffronic, a Tech Mahindra company, has demonstrated robust and sustained growth. Since its inception in 2022, Saffronic has maintained a strategic focus on delivering high-quality animation services for film, television, and gaming industries, achieving an impressive 86 per cent year-on-year revenue growth.

With a strong foundation built on planned expansion and an unwavering commitment to creative excellence, Saffronic has grown to a workforce of over 600 professionals across its creative studios in Chennai and Bangalore, India. The studio’s consistent performance underscores its resilience and capacity for scale in a dynamic market environment.

Saffronic is currently associated with the production of a slate of nine television and gaming projects and has recently started production on Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ (Disney Jr.).

“What we’re achieving at Saffronic is a testament to the incredible talent and dedication of our teams,” said Saffronic founder Tim Sarnoff. “From the start, we have been keenly aware that the successful creation of the projects we work on can only be achieved through the consistency of talent and a driven desire to produce the very best. This growth shows there’s still incredible opportunity for studios that are innovating, staying nimble, and putting creative excellence first.”

“The growth in the gaming and animation industry is influenced by evolving technology, shifting consumer preferences, and a focus on diversity and representation. The ongoing success of Saffronic is down to the amazing talent, resilience, and dedication of the team. We are proud to be part of such a dynamic and exciting studio,” said Tech Mahindra, Saffronic’s parent company business process services president Birendra Sen.

Saffronic’s recently completed shows include Gabby’s Dollhouse (DreamWorks), Trolls: Fun Fair Surprise (DreamWorks), Barbie Doll Adventures (Mindshow), Legends of Evergreen Hills (Giant Animation), Lego Friends (WildBrain), and Team Mekbots: Animal Rescue S2 (M2 Animation). In the gaming space, Saffronic has contributed to the production of 2K NBA25 (Visual Concepts for 2K) and worked on multiple titles for Electronic Arts, Ubisoft, and Spliced (NetEase).

The studio’s games division, launched remotely in Bangalore in January 2024, has rapidly evolved into a full-scale development unit, further accelerating Saffronic’s creative output and market footprint.