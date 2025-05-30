BenQ unveils PD2730S monitor with 5K retina-class display

In a bold stride toward redefining visual excellence for creative professionals, BenQ introduced the PD2730S- a 27-inch 5K monitor engineered to meet the rigorous demands of designers, content creators, and visual storytellers across disciplines.

At a time when design precision and colour fidelity are non-negotiable, the PD2730S represents a leap forward in professional-grade display technology. Delivering a Retina-class resolution of 5120 x 2880 (218 PPI), this 5K monitor offers 77.8 per cent more pixels than standard 4K displays- setting a new benchmark for detail clarity and screen real estate.

“The PD2730S is a response to the evolving expectations of today’s creative workforce — professionals who require uncompromising accuracy, fluid Mac ecosystem integration, and enhanced multitasking capabilities,” said BenQ India managing director Rajeev Singh. “With 5K resolution and Thunderbolt 4 support, we’re introducing a professional visual platform that empowers creators to elevate their craft.”

At the heart of the PD2730S is BenQ’s proprietary AQCOLOUR Technology, ensuring 98 per cent P3 colour gamut coverage and Delta E ≤ 2 accuracy. The monitor is Pantone and Calman verified, reinforcing its suitability for colour-critical workflows. The nano matte panel significantly reduces glare for distraction-free creation, while an integrated KVM switch simplifies cross-device workflows for Mac and PC users.

With Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, the PD2730S delivers 40Gbps data transfer, 90W power delivery, and multi-monitor daisy chaining, making it a seamless companion for MacBook-based studios. Additional professional tools like Display ColourTalk and Palette Master Ultimate support intuitive color calibration and cross-device consistency- critical for VFX production, high-resolution photography, and cinematic video editing.

Designed for creators who demand precision, consistency, and efficiency, the PD2730S bridges the gap between design imagination and execution, setting a new standard in professional visual performance.

Key Specifications of BenQ PD2730S:

Screen size: 27”

Resolution: 5K (5120 x 2880), 218 PPI

Colour accuracy: 98 per cent P3, Delta E ≤ 2, Pantone & Calman Verified

Connectivity: Thunderbolt 4 (90W PD, 40Gbps), USB-C, HDMI

Features: Nano Matte Panel, Built-in KVM Switch, Display ColorTalk, Palette Master Ultimate

The BenQ PD2730S will be available at an introductory price of Rs 1,02,500, via the BenQ e-Store, Amazon India, and leading IT & electronics retailers across the country.